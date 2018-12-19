Jammu & Kashmir: Terror-Infested Indian State Set to Go Under President’s Rule

The central government has recommended the imposition of president’s rule in the northernmost Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir at the behest of a report submitted by the state governor.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The northern Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir is set to go under the president's rule from Thursday as the six-month governor's rule will expire on Wednesday. The state's constitution stipulates that six months of governor's rule is mandatory before the imposition of president's rule is possible.

It has been 22 years since the state last went under the president's rule.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind will shortly issue a proclamation declaring that the "Powers of the legislature in the state shall be exercisable by or under the authority of Parliament."

Earlier, a communication from Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik's office was sent to the central government, before being forwarded to the union cabinet for approval.

The state of Jammu and Kashmir plunged into a political crisis in June when the Mehbooba Mufti-led coalition government was reduced to a minority after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) withdrew their support.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik had earlier dissolved the 87-member State Assembly on November 21 even though the other two major political parties, the PDP and the National Conference, had staked claims to form a government in the state. Furthermore, the People's Conference Party also staked its claim to form a government with the support of the BJP and other members of the House.

The governor dissolved the State Assembly due to difficulties in forming a stable government, as parties proposing to jointly form the new government are from irreconcilable political ideologies, and, all the while, the state is facing an unstable security situation.