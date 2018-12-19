Teenage Girl Battling for Life After Being Set on Fire by Youths in India

In yet another shameful act of eve teasing, a teenage girl was set on fire by two bike-borne youths in the tourist city of Agra for resisting a molestation attempt. The girl is battling for life as her condition remains critical.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — According to police, two bike-borne youths poured petrol on a 14-year-old girl and set her on fire in front of her house after the girl resisted a molestation attempt.

The incident took place on Jagner road near Lalau village, close to the Kagraul-Malpura border in Agra district of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

The victim, Sanjali, is battling for her life in New Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital after suffering 70 percent burns. A resident of Malpura in Agra, Sanjali is a student of year ten in a nearby school.

"Two youths who were on bike chased the victim and tried to molest her. But when she resisted, the youths doused kerosene on her and set her on fire," the station head officer (SHO) of Malpura Police Station, V K Singh, told Sputnik.

"The incident happened in front of the victim's house," Singh added.

The bike-borne youths fled after committing the crime. The victim was then rushed to the Agra Medical College for treatment and then later moved to Delhi.

"The victim is now at New Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital for treatment as her condition remain critical," a Malpura police official told Sputnik.

"We are investigating the matter but so far we have no leads in the case as the culprits are still at large," added SHO V.K Singh.