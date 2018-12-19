India's 'Tourist Paradise' Goa Celebrates 57th Liberation Day

Goa was a Portuguese colony on the western coast of India even after India’s independence in 1947. The Indian Army liberated Goa on this day in 1961.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Goan Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has extended his greetings to all Goans on the occasion of Goa Liberation Day. It was on December 19, 1961, that Goa was reclaimed from the Portuguese by the Indian Army. After that, the date was designated as a Union Territory. It was accorded the status of statehood in 1987. Since then, Goa has become one of the richest states in India, belonging to the top rung of Indian states in terms of per capita income.

— Manohar Parrikar (@manoharparrikar) December 19, 2018

© Photo : Pixabay India's Beach Paradise Goa Bans Drinking in Public

— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) December 19, 2018

On Goa Liberation Day, tributes are being given on social media to the military architect of Indian victory over the Portuguese, General Sagat Singh, whose forces defeated the Portuguese, forcing them to surrender to the Indian Army. His troops were the first Indian troops to enter the Goan capital of Panjim on December 19, 1961.

Goa is famous for its picturesque beaches and scenic beauty and is frequented by tourists from all parts of the world. Goa is a favorite among Russians, as evident from the number of Russian settlers in areas such as Arambol and Morjim. The area is dubbed as "Mini Russia".