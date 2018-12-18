Saudi Arabia Adopts Biggest Budget in History With Expenditure at Over $294Bln

CAIRO (Sputnik) - The government of Saudi Arabia has approved the largest budget in the history of the kingdom with revenues of 975 billion Saudi riyals (about $215 billion), Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said on Tuesday.

"[This budget] is the largest budget in the history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Its goal is to support economic growth, increase cost effectiveness and achieve sustainability and financial stability within the framework of Vision 2030 goals," Abdulaziz said.

READ MORE: Canada Looking to End Arms Contract With Saudis Amid Khashoggi Case — Trudeau

The expenditure part of the budget amounted to 1106 trillion riyals ($294.8 billion), whereas the budget deficit was estimated at 131 billion Saudi riyals ($34.92 billion).

The budget was adopted for the fiscal year 1440-1441 (2019), according to the Islamic Hijri calendar, which started on September 11, 2018.