Ex-Australian PM Calls Murdoch Media Empire a 'Political Party'

In the past six decades, 86-year-old Rupert Murdoch has created two media empires, including NewsCorp and 21st Century Fox. They in turn own such media properties as the Wall Street Journal, Fox News, HarperCollins and the New York Post.

Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has lashed out at Rupert Murdoch's media empire which he argued is a "political party" rather than a "news organization".

"Dealing with the Murdoch mafia is kind of like dealing with a daily evisceration. It ain't fair, it never will be and as soon as we acknowledge that fact, the better we will be in our response," Rudd told a Labour national conference on Tuesday.

© AFP 2018 / Dan Kitwood Rupert Murdoch’s Hidden Hand: Ex-Tory Clarke Claims Mogul Swayed 2010 Vote

READ MORE: Rupert Murdoch Could Be Left Bare as US Cable Giant Bids for Sky Television

Apparently referring to his Labour Party, Rudd said that the party's movement has "the audacity of hope" to oppose Murdoch's empire.

"We […] stand up and say 'we don't accept your ideology and your commercial interests. We actually will fight against it'. That's why they hate us so much," he stressed.

READ MORE: Rupert Murdoch Demands Fees For His "Trustworthy" News Sources

Australian-born American media mogul Rupert Murdoch and his family are the 39th most powerful people in the world with an estimated net worth of $14.3 billion, according to Forbes.