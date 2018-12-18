Ex-Australian PM Calls Murdoch Media Empire a 'Political Party'

Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has lashed out at Rupert Murdoch's media empire which he argued is a "political party" rather than a "news organization".
"Dealing with the Murdoch mafia is kind of like dealing with a daily evisceration. It ain't fair, it never will be and as soon as we acknowledge that fact, the better we will be in our response," Rudd told a Labour national conference on Tuesday.
Apparently referring to his Labour Party, Rudd said that the party's movement has "the audacity of hope" to oppose Murdoch's empire.
"We […] stand up and say 'we don't accept your ideology and your commercial interests. We actually will fight against it'. That's why they hate us so much," he stressed.
Australian-born American media mogul Rupert Murdoch and his family are the 39th most powerful people in the world with an estimated net worth of $14.3 billion, according to Forbes.
