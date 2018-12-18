Beijing: Tokyo’s New Defence Guidelines Jeopardize Regional Stability

BEIJING (Sputnik) - China opposes Japan’s criticism of its military development as well as incitement of a so-called Chinese security threat in Tokyo's recently approved defense guidelines, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The content of the Japanese government's document regarding China again repeats old [content]. There are irresponsible remarks about the normal military development of China, inappropriate criticism, incitement of the so-called Chinese threat … The Chinese side expresses its extreme discontent and strong protest, and we have already made a harsh representation to Japan," the ministry’s spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said at a briefing.

Japan’s actions are not going to improve relations with China, and are jeopardizing regional stability, the spokeswoman noted.

The Japanese government has also approved a new Medium Term Defense Program, under which a record 27 trillion yen (over $240 billion) will be spent on defence over five years.

The comments come after earlier in the day, the Japanese government approved the national defence guidelines for the next decade. They envisage the creation of space and cyberdefense units but also express concern over China's military activities, labeling the neighboring country "a strategic rival."