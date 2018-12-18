Drones Deployed to Assess Disaster Damage Caused by Cyclone Phethai in India

Cyclone Phethai made its landfall in the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh, a state in southern India. According to media reports, the state government will deploy drones to assess the damages left in wake of Cyclone Phethai. Some 60 to 70 drones are slated to be deployed, a government source added.
A rough estimate of damages includes some 10,500 hectares of agricultural losses and about 400 hectares of horticultural losses. Losses of crops like paddy, maize, tobacco and pulses were reported.
