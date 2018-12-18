Espionage-Charged Indian to Be Released From Pakistan Jail

A software engineer by profession, Hamid Ansari, who hails from Mumbai, had gone over to Pakistan “illegally” to meet his love in Kohat, whom he had met on social media. He was arrested, charged with espionage and sentenced to three years imprisonment in January 2016.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — An Indian national, Hamid Ansari, was imprisoned in a Pakistani jail on charges of espionage. Crimes of espionage in Pakistan attract stiff punishments that may go up to capital punishment.

Hamid Ansari will be released from a Pakistani jail and then transferred to the Indian border in Wagah, where his mother will meet him.

READ MORE: Humanitarian Gesture: Pakistan, India Release Each Others' Prisoners

"He went with noble intentions but initially went missing and was later caught and framed. He shouldn't have gone without a visa. His release is a victory for humanity", said Hamid's mother at the news of his imminent release.

​

His release comes at the order of Peshawar High Court which on August 7, 2018, had issued directives that he be deported immediately on completion of his sentence if not required under any other case.

Meanwhile, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, while expressing relief, hoped that Pakistan would take appropriate steps to release other Indian nationals in Pakistani jails who have completed their sentence.

READ MORE: Christian Pakistani Woman Seeks UK Asylum After 'Blasphemy' Acquittal

"It's a matter of great relief, especially for family members, that 6 years of incarceration is coming to an end. We would like Pakistan to take action to also end the misery of other Indian nationals & fishermen, whose nationality has been confirmed and who have completed their sentences but continue to languish in Pakistan jails. We hope Pakistan would respond and organize an early visit of the Joint Judicial Committee so that issues of prisoners can be dealt with in a humanitarian and timely manner", a statement from the Indian Foreign Ministry read.