Female Dog, Mother of 5 Pups Raped and Killed by 2 Men in Indian Town

In a bizarre incident of cruelty in a town near New Delhi, two men raped a female dog and killed the animal in a beastly manner after satisfying their lust. The female dog was a mother of 5 pups and was nursing them.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — According to news reports, the two men accosted the female dog in Ghaziabad town near New Delhi, raped the animal and in a barbaric act, tied the animal with piece of string behind their scooter and dragged the dog for nearly three kilometres before they were stopped by local bystanders.

The police have filed a case against them under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. One of the two offenders has been apprehended and has confessed to the crime. Although the dog was still alive when the duo was stopped, it died soon afterwards. The police are on the lookout for the other accused.

