India's Rainbow Opposition Reacts to Rahul Gandhi’s 2019 PM Candidature

New Delhi (Sputnik) — M.K. Stalin, leader of the DMK party from the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, has proposed the name of Indian National Congress Party chief Rahul Gandhi as the next prime ministerial candidate from the opposition camp. The other opposition parties, though united by the same agenda of ousting PM Narendra Modi in the upcoming 2019 general elections, reacted to this with a "no-thanks" gesture.
— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) December 16, 2018
The opposition parties, regional and national, are a largely dis-jointed lot at present. But with the towering image of the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contend with in the next elections due to be held in 2019, they are being forced to iron out their differences and come together to show a united front against the current regime. Stalin's party constitute one of the regional parties that are part of this ‘united' opposition.
— Arvind Gunasekar (@arvindgunasekar) December 17, 2018
According to sources, the other opposition parties have voiced their objection to Stalin's proposition, saying that projection of prime ministerial candidate right now is premature. The objecting parties include the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from southern India, National Conference and Samajwadi Party from northern India, and Trinamool Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal from eastern India.
READ MORE: Huge Setback for Modi’s BJP in Indian State Assembly Elections
On the other hand, the ruling BJP is viewing Stalin's proposition with ridicule. "Congress itself has doubts about announcing Rahul Gandhi as the next PM", said Ganesan a senior party leader.
— Kumar Sarangapani (@KumarSarangapa1) December 17, 2018
All comments
Show new comments (0)