Register
13:19 GMT +317 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Secretary General of Indian National Congress Digvijay Singh (left)

    India's Rainbow Opposition Reacts to Rahul Gandhi’s 2019 PM Candidature

    © AP Photo / Saurabh Das
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The electoral victory in three big states by the principal opposition party, the Indian National Congress, in the recently held elections has buoyed up the opposition which, up to now, were finding themselves thrown into oblivion by the towering stature of current Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — M.K. Stalin, leader of the DMK party from the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, has proposed the name of Indian National Congress Party chief Rahul Gandhi as the next prime ministerial candidate from the opposition camp. The other opposition parties, though united by the same agenda of ousting PM Narendra Modi in the upcoming 2019 general elections, reacted to this with a "no-thanks" gesture. 

    The opposition parties, regional and national, are a largely dis-jointed lot at present. But with the towering image of the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contend with in the next elections due to be held in 2019, they are being forced to iron out their differences and come together to show a united front against the current regime. Stalin's party constitute one of the regional parties that are part of this ‘united' opposition.

    According to sources, the other opposition parties have voiced their objection to Stalin's proposition, saying that projection of prime ministerial candidate right now is premature. The objecting parties include the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from southern India, National Conference and Samajwadi Party from northern India, and Trinamool Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal from eastern India.

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally for his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of Delhi state election in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2015
    © AP Photo / Saurabh Das
    Mandate in Five States Indicate People's Disillusionment With Modi - Opposition
    The rainbow opposition is of the opinion that the prime ministerial candidate nomination should be best left to the time when 2019 elections are done and over with. According to the Samajwadi Party, the issue of who would be the prime ministerial candidate is still wide open and that it would not be appropriate to project Rahul Gandhi as "the one" forthrightly.

    READ MORE: Huge Setback for Modi’s BJP in Indian State Assembly Elections

    The Indian National Congress is trying to tread this ground very cautiously, seeking to keep itself aloof from all such propositions and nominations. The party thinks that any forceful imposition of its leader as the prime ministerial candidate may result in a fracture in the opposition unity. Rahul Gandhi has said that although he would like to be the country's prime minister, the party is also open to having any other figure from the opposition to lead the country.

    On the other hand, the ruling BJP is viewing Stalin's proposition with ridicule. "Congress itself has doubts about announcing Rahul Gandhi as the next PM", said Ganesan a senior party leader. 

    Related:

    Opposition Parties Initiate Impeachment Procedure Against Chief Justice of India
    Exiled Maldives' Opposition Leader Asks India, US to Help Remove President
    India Asks Maldives to Free Jailed Opposition Leaders
    India's Opposition Smells Rat in Rafale Deal
    Tags:
    defeat, disagreement, unity, elections, opposition, Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The northern snakehead fish, Channa argus
    Meet 9 Creepy Species That Pose Greatest Threat to Europe
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse