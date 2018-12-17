India Welcomes End of Political Crisis in Sri Lanka - Foreign Ministry

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - India welcomes the end of the political crisis in Sri Lanka, India's Foreign Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said Monday, noting that such a result demonstrates political maturity of the main forces and institutions of the country.

"As a neighbor and sincere friend, India welcomes the resolution of the current political situation in Sri Lanka. That outcome is a reflection of the maturity of all political forces, as well as the strength of the Sri Lankan democracy and its institutions. India intends to further develop its people-centered projects in Sri Lanka. We are sure that the relations between two countries will continue on that upward trajectory," Kumar told journalists.

Political crisis in Sri Lanka emerged in late October, when President Maithripala Sirisena dismissed former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe from the post and appointed Mahinda Rajapaksa, who previously served as the country's president between 2005 and 2015, as his replacement. Wickremesinghe, in turn, refused to step down, arguing that the president's move was unconstitutional.

After lawmakers refused to accept the new prime minister, Sirisena dissolved the legislature on November 9 and announced the next elections to be held on January 5, 2019. However, earlier in December, the country's Supreme Court ruled that the president's decision contradicted the country's constitution.

On Sunday, Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the head of the country's government once again following the resignation of Rajapaksa, who announced that he stepped down from the post the day before.