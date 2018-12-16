Explosion at Pub in Northern Japan Injures at Least 20 (VIDEO, PHOTO)

The incident occurred at about 21.30 local time (12.30 GMT). As can be seen in footage broadcast by NHK from the scene, the building was almost completely burnt out, and collapsed as a result of the blast.
The area around the site of the explosion has been cordoned off.
According to an eyewitness, the blast had broken the windows of the restaurant where he was working.
According to the Kyodo news agency, about 20 people were injured as a result of the explosion, and they are currently all conscious.
The cause of the explosion is not yet known.
