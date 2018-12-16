Powerful Quake of 6.2 Magnitude Strikes Indonesia - USGS

No preliminary data has been provided so far regarding casualties or damage to property.
Indonesia frequently suffers from earthquakes. Earlier this year, on September 28, a 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck Sulawesi in central Indonesia. The quake was followed by tsunami waves which were more than six metres high. The natural disaster resulted in the destruction of more than 70,000 homes, and some estimates put the death toll at nearly 2,000.
