Register
15:10 GMT +315 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Kim Jong Un Visits Farm

    Kim Jong-un "Nuke" Beauty Mask Blows Up South Korean Market, Stirs Controversy

    KCNA
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    131

    The cosmetics company that named their mask after the DPRK’s leader to mark the latest breakthrough in inter-Korean relations has come under fire for an unsuspecting side effect of their product. Along with moisturising skin, the mask can soothe the image of North Korea, critics say.

    The launch of the “Unification Moisture Nuclear Masks”, produced by local skincare manufacture 5149, has gotten ugly as some shops have decided to pull the product from their shelves, the Australian broadcaster ABC reports. According to it, even the leading store Pierrot Shopping gave up on the masks although it had become a social media hit with satisfied buyers sharing pictures of the mask, calling Kim, often referred to as a dictator and tyrant, “cute”.

    The product prompted a backlash from critics, including those who had sustained persecution in North Korea. The newspaper Chosun Ilbo cites a refugee, calling the mask “an insult to suffering North Koreans”, beautifying a “dictator who represses and tortures".

    ​The cosmetic hit, dubbed a “nuke mask” was put on the market this summer. It features a portrait of Kim Jong-un with a white cloth on his face along with authoritarian-styled slogans such as “All hail moisture for all women of the North and South!” and “Paektu  Mountain spring water makes skin strong!” The mask itself also has glasses and eyebrows resembling Kim’s printed on it. 

    The product is said to contain thermal water from Mount Paektu on the border of China and North Korea, where Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in held a summit in September and posed for a historic photo.

    READ MORE: South Korean Presidential Office Doubts Kim's Soon Visit to Country

    The South China Morning Post reports, citing South Korean media that retailers have sold more than 25,000 packages, which cost $3.5 per mask.
    The firm 5149 picked Kim as its ambassador to celebrate this year's breakthrough in inter-Korean relations, as the company’s chief executive Kwak Hyeon-ju said to the New York Times.

    "I don't know what Kim Jong-un means in North Korea or what he represents politically, but the whole country of South Korea was happy”, she said.

    According to the top manager, the manufacturer is also donating a share of the profits from the product to construct a route between the Koreas, as Chosun Ilbo reports.

    Incidentally, "inciting or propagating the activities of an anti-government organisation" or praising the DPRK’s government is prohibited in South Korea. The legal act, regulating the issue, has existed since 1948 and is still in effect, although it is rarely used.

    Related:

    Kim Jong-un Moisturising 'Nuke' Masks Rock Beauty Shops in South Korea
    South Korean Presidential Office Doubts Kim's Soon Visit to Country
    Pence: Next Trump-Kim Summit to Go Ahead Without List of N Korean Nuclear Sites
    Kim Agreed to Allow US Inspectors Visit Two ‘Significant’ Test Sites - Pompeo
    Tags:
    beauty, social media, fashion, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hottest and Richest: Forbes Names Highest Paid Models
    Hottest and Richest: Forbes Names Highest Paid Models
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    ‘Tis the Season to Fraud?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse