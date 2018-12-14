Four Killed, 9 Injured in Attack on Funeral Ceremony in Afghanistan - Police

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least four people were killed, nine others were wounded in an armed attack on a funeral ceremony in the Afghan province of Balkh, the Pajhwok news agency reported Friday citing police.

According to a deputy police chief, the assailants planned to attack the rebel commander. A source in a local hospital said those wounded had been delivered to the facility.

At the moment, no group claimed responsibility for the attack.

The reports about the attack come soon after the Afghan Air Force for the first time conducted nighttime airstrikes on Taliban targets.

Addressing situation in the country, John Sopko, the head of the US Military's Special Inspector General on Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) stated earlier this month that even 'after 17 years of US and coalition effort and financial largesse, Afghanistan remains one of the poorest, least educated and most corrupt countries in the world'.