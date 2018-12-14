Judges Run for Their Lives as Leopard Enters Courtroom in India

New Delhi (Sputnik): A local court in Chotila, a small town in India's western state of Gujarat, had a surprise visitor on Friday. Proceedings were on in full swing when a leopard entered the courtroom, astounding everyone present there.
Leopard entered inside a Court in Gujarat's Chotila… pic.twitter.com/vdZYC99XVu— Sindhu Singh (@SindhuIndus) December 14, 2018
Chotila is a famous pilgrimage center and is surrounded by forest, where leopards are found.
The leopard was reportedly caught by forest officials.
Leopard enters court premises in #Gujarat's Chotila, rescued pic.twitter.com/9adZ6VfxrQ— TOI Ahmedabad (@TOIAhmedabad) December 14, 2018
Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has witnessed a number of incidences of man-animal conflict in the recent past. Only last month, a man-eater leopard was caged by forest officials after it reportedly devoured three women in the Dahod district. In the same month, a leopard entered the Gujarat Secretariat campus, disrupting the bureaucratic hub's functioning for almost half a day.
All comments
Show new comments (0)