India Expecting China to Propose Concrete Deal on Middle Sector Border - Sources

After the 21st round of border talks in November this year, China revived the term “early harvest consultations” on border disputes. During Wang Yi's upcoming visit, New Delhi expects some concrete proposals on issues concerning the middle sector of the border where the dispute is considerably minor, diplomatic sources told Sputnik.

New Delhi (Sputnik): China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi will be starting his four-day official trip to India on 21 December. The visit is mainly aimed at discussing the decades-long vexed border dispute after the two countries pledged to intensify efforts to resolve the issue last month during the National Security Adviser level border talks.

The Chinese foreign minister is expected to put forth some kind of concrete proposal on settling the middle sector of the border (Himachal Pradesh to Sikkim) where the dispute is perceived as minor compared to the western and eastern sectors, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"Based on already achieved agreements, we should substantiate them and reach an agreement at an early date and come at a concrete result so as to create favourable conditions for the final settlement of the border question", Geng Shuang, spokesperson of China's Foreign Ministry, said on November 26.

Meanwhile, on the side-lines of the meeting of the High-Level Mechanism, several other events, including an India-China Think Tanks' Forum and a High-Level Media Forum, are to be held.

The decision to establish the India-China High-Level Mechanism on Cultural and People-to-People Exchanges was taken during the informal summit between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan, China in April 2018. The mechanism reflects the desire on both sides to build greater synergies in people-to-people ties through enhanced exchanges in areas such as tourism, art, films, media, culture, sports, and academic and youth exchanges.

"The High-Level Mechanism will bring all the existing bilateral cultural and people-to-people engagements between India and China under one umbrella and, thus, add more substance and purpose to the efforts on both sides to promote greater cultural and people-to-people exchanges between them", India's Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.