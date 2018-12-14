South Korea, US Fail to Agree on Sharing Costs for USFK’s Stationing – Reports

"Again, nothing is agreed until everything is agreed … There's still a big difference over the total amount [of Seoul's financial contributions]. The two sides will continue consultations through diplomatic channels. If necessary, we can have [formal] negotiations next month," the official said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.
The official noted that there would be no more formal talks in December.
The 10th round of negotiations on dividing the cost of the USFK’s stationing between representatives from South Korea and the United States began on Tuesday and lasted for three days.
Seoul has been sharing the cost for the stationing of about 28,500 US servicemen within the framework of the Special Measures Agreement (SMA) on cost sharing, due to expire at the end of this year, since 1991.
