Indian Parliament's Lower House Adjourns Over Rafale Deal Verdict Uproar

The Indian Parliament's lower house, also called Lok Sabha, has been adjourned until December 17 after there was an uproar in the House over the Supreme Court's verdict in favour of the government on the Rafale fighter jets deal.

Sputnik (New Delhi) —Earlier today, the Indian Supreme Court ruled that everything was above board with the 2016 Rafale fighter jets deal and that the Modi government could not be called out as being at fault on any account whatsoever in the said deal.

The echo of this verdict immediately was immediately heard in the lower house of Indian Parliament (also called Lok Sabha) and caused an uproar in the chamber that forced the Speaker to adjourn the House until December 17. The winter session of the House is currently underway.

The opposition parties have hurled allegations against the present Modi dispensation saying that Modi's government had bypassed clearly laid out defence procurement procedures, and in the process had procured Rafale Fighter jets at a much higher price.

In addition, their allegations included that Modi's government had favoured private businesses as offset partners in the said multi-billion dollar defence deal.