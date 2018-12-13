Two Canadians Suspected Of Endangering Сhina's State Security - Beijing

Canadian businessman Michael Spavor, as well as former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig, who works for the International Crisis Group, were detained this week in Beijing.

China's foreign ministry said on Thursday that two Canadian nationals detained in China are suspected of engaging in activities that endanger national security, and that both cases are under investigation.

Lu Kang, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman has stated that the legitimate rights and interests of the two Canadians have been safeguarded.

© AP Photo / Beijing: Detained Canadian May Have Broken Foreign NGO Law

The statement comes after Michael Kovrig, a former Canadian diplomat who is currently working for the think tank International Crisis Group was arrested in China on 11 December, following the detention of ex-diplomat and businessman Michael Spavor.

Canadian-Chinese relations have worsened since the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese high-tech giant Huawei, in Vancouver early in December at the request of the US authorities on suspicions of violating Washington’s Iran sanctions. The move was slammed by Beijing, which called on Ottawa to release the official.