Indian Capital May Soon Limit Guests, Food at Weddings

Taking cognizance of the “vulgar display of wealth” at Indian weddings, the country’s Supreme Court ordered the Delhi administration to adopt a policy that would ensure a limited number of guests and food at weddings to avoid wastage of food and water, as well as avoid traffic congestions.

India's national capital Delhi is considering a rule, which if implemented, will make the "Big Fat Indian Wedding", a thing of the past. The rule under consideration entails capping the number of wedding guests in order to check the misuse of properties, food, and water while also ensuring that traffic congestions do not create havoc in the city.

The Delhi administration was prompted by the Supreme Court of India to look at the possibility of issuing a wedding guest control regime to avoid troubles to the general public and civil authorities.

A bench of the apex court of India comprising of Justice Madan B. Lokur, Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Hemant Gupta observed that "The authorities concerned with governance issues in Delhi should give precedence to public interest rather than the commercial and financial interest of owners of Motels and Farm Houses and other similar organizations".

"It is a matter of common knowledge that the availability of drinking water and availability of food is a natural human right and this must be respected by whoever is concerned with governance in Delhi. The court asked the government if it thought that money was everything. The comment has to do with the vulgar display of wealth in Indian weddings", Kapil Maheshwari, advocate in the Supreme Court of India, told Sputnik.

During the hearing, the Delhi government informed the court that some alternatives were being discussed and a two-pronged strategy is also being actively considered so that availability of food in functions and the number of guests is limited and the quality of food is also maintained.

Recently, Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani married off his daughter in an extravagant wedding function drawing sharp criticism from across the board.

Meanwhile, trade bodies in India are voicing their concern over any reckless move by the government that would prove detrimental to small businesses.

"Lakhs of small and daily wage employees are dependent on the marriage industry and any move of the government must be considerate of the interests of the industry as well", Pravin Khandelwal, leader of the All India Traders Federation told Sputnik.