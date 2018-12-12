Indian Capital May Soon Limit Guests, Food at Weddings

India's national capital Delhi is considering a rule, which if implemented, will make the "Big Fat Indian Wedding", a thing of the past. The rule under consideration entails capping the number of wedding guests in order to check the misuse of properties, food, and water while also ensuring that traffic congestions do not create havoc in the city.
The Delhi administration was prompted by the Supreme Court of India to look at the possibility of issuing a wedding guest control regime to avoid troubles to the general public and civil authorities.
"It is a matter of common knowledge that the availability of drinking water and availability of food is a natural human right and this must be respected by whoever is concerned with governance in Delhi. The court asked the government if it thought that money was everything. The comment has to do with the vulgar display of wealth in Indian weddings", Kapil Maheshwari, advocate in the Supreme Court of India, told Sputnik.
During the hearing, the Delhi government informed the court that some alternatives were being discussed and a two-pronged strategy is also being actively considered so that availability of food in functions and the number of guests is limited and the quality of food is also maintained.
#Dilli waalon!!! The big fat #Delhi weddings are under the scanner of the #SupremeCourt over wastage of food, traffic congestion etc. Lt Governor & Delhi Govt are together exploring options to issue orders to control the guest list & quantity of food at these functions. pic.twitter.com/kzIyRrNMw4— Utkarsh Anand (@utkarsh_aanand) December 11, 2018
Imagine the impact #AmbaniWedding would have had if Mukesh donated hundreds of crores spent on silly dance & music extravaganza & charter flts to social causes: weddings of orphans/free eye care of lakhs etc & the couple had a simple wedding in a temple & got blessed by lakhs.
— K. C. Singh (@ambkcsingh) December 9, 2018
No expense has been spared for the wedding of Isha Ambani, daughter of India's wealthiest man. The guest list includes Hillary Clinton and Arianna Huffington, and Beyoncé gave a private concert. https://t.co/BfkfdR9MnX— CNN (@CNN) December 11, 2018
Meanwhile, trade bodies in India are voicing their concern over any reckless move by the government that would prove detrimental to small businesses.
"Lakhs of small and daily wage employees are dependent on the marriage industry and any move of the government must be considerate of the interests of the industry as well", Pravin Khandelwal, leader of the All India Traders Federation told Sputnik.
