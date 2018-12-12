India Killed Highest Number of Terrorists in J&K in 2018 - Home Ministry

India's home ministry says 238 terrorists were eliminated in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 11 months, the highest killing of militants in recent history as compared to 200 in 2017. The number of terrorism linked offences also saw a steep rise during the period.

India has seen a sharp increase in terror activities as well as the number of terrorists killed in the last year. The state of Jammu and Kashmir alone recorded 587 incidents of terrorist violence since the beginning of 2018 to December 2 as compared to 329 such incidents during the previous year, according to Junior Home Minister Hansraj Gangaram Ahir.

"The State of Jammu and Kashmir has been affected by terrorist violence that is sponsored and supported from across the border. The level of terrorist violence in the hinterland of Jammu and Kashmir is linked to infiltration from across the border and action against terrorists. The number of incidents includes the violence committed by terrorists during anti-militancy operations", minister Hansraj Gangaram Ahir informed the Parliament on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Indian security forces eliminated 238 terrorists this year as compared to 200 in 2017. Those killed included top commanders of terror outfits active across the Kashmir valley. A total of 86 security personnel were martyred during anti-terror operations, according to the figures quoted by the minister.