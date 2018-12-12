Pakistan Summons US Embassy Officials Over 'Religious Freedom Report' - Source

After criticising a religious freedom report on Wednesday morning, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned US officials later in the day in Islamabad to lodge a strong protest after secretary of State Michael Pompeo designated Pakistan as one of the "Countries of Particular Concern under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998".
READ MORE: Iran Accuses US of Transferring Daesh Militants to Afghanistan
"Besides the clear biases reflected from these designations, there are serious questions on the credentials and impartiality of the self proclaimed jury involved in this unwarranted exercise", Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
READ MORE: 'Hired Gun' No More: Pakistani PM Refuses to Fight US' War
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo designated Myanmar, China, Eritrea, Iran, North Korea, Pakistan, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan, as "Countries of Particular Concern under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998 for having engaged in or tolerated systematic, ongoing, [and] egregious violations of religious freedom". Washington also placed Comoros, Russia, and Uzbekistan on a Special Watch List for governments.
All comments
Show new comments (0)