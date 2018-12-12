Register
13:57 GMT +312 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embrace each other after signing on a joint statement at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea, Friday, April 27, 2018.

    Kim Jong-un Moisturising 'Nuke' Masks Rock Beauty Shops in South Korea

    © AP Photo/ uncredited
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Ahead of the North Korean leader’s rumoured visit to Seoul, marking a breakthrough in tense inter-Korean relations, Kim is not only on everyone’s mind but also on some people’s faces. The new product, which has Kim as its ambassador, promises to relieve beautiholics of their skin’s imperfections.

    North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, often pictured as a ruthless dictator, is sending shockwaves across the neighbouring country’s beauty market. The “Unification Moisture Nuclear Masks”,  launched by local skincare manufacture 5149, has swept off the shelves in South Korea, known for its booming skincare industry, the South China Morning Post reports.

    The outlet, citing South Korean media, reports that retailers have sold more than 25,000 packages, which cost $3.5 per mask.

    The cosmetic hit, dubbed a “nuke mask” features a portrait of Kim Jong-un with a white cloth on his face along with authoritarian-styled slogans such as “All hail moisture for all women of the North and South!” and “Paektu  Mountain spring water makes skin strong!”

    ​The product is said to contain thermal water from Mount Paektu on the border of China and North Korea, where Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in held a summit in September and posed for a historic photo.

    READ MORE: North Korean Leader Kim Invites Pope Francis to Visit Pyongyang — Seoul

    Many satisfied buyers have shared pictures of the mask, calling Kim, often referred to as a dictator and tyrant, “cute”. Incidentally, "inciting or propagating the activities of an anti-government organisation" or praising the DPRK’s government is prohibited in South Korea.

    According to South Korean broadcaster JTBS, Kim is expected to visit Seoul on December 18-20. If the visit takes place at any time in the future, it will be the first such visit by a North Korean leader to South Korea since the division of the peninsula in 1945.

    During the latest inter-Korean summit in September, the North Korean leader announced that he had agreed to visit the neighbouring country’s capital "in the near future”. South Korean President Moon later said that the visit was expected to take place this year.

    September's summit was the third meeting between Kim and Moon. The two parties signed a military agreement to cease large-scale artillery exercises and military flights near the demilitarised zone at the border between the two Koreas.

    Related:

    Hello Darkness, My Old Friend: Gloomy Beauty of North Korea's Cities
    Trump Plans to Meet North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un in Early 2019 - Reports
    UNSC Sanctions Stymie Russian NGOs Operation in North Korea - Mission to UN
    North Korea-Linked Hackers Accused of Stealing Millions in ATM Cyber Attacks
    North Korea to Expel US Citizen Detained for Illegally Entering State - Reports
    North Korea Threatens to Revive Nuke Program Over US Sanctions
    Tags:
    mask, skin, cosmetics, Moon Jae-in, Kim Jong-un, Seoul, South Korea, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mermaid Meets Sailor Moon: Miss Universe 2018 National Costume Presentation
    Mermaid Meets Sailor Moon: Miss Universe 2018 National Costume Presentation
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse