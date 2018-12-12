Register
    An IndiGo Airlines aircraft prepares to land as a man paddles his cycle rickshaw in Ahmedabad, India, October 26, 2015

    Smoke Engulfs IndiGo Airlines Flight Mid-Air (VIDEO)

    Asia & Pacific
    The flight landed safely under full emergency conditions. IndiGo, India's largest domestic airliner has been facing problems with Pratt & Whitney engines powering its A320 neo aircraft. Indigo’s A320 neo planes have been facing engine problems and have reported several mid-air failures in the past few months.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — A Pratt & Whitney-powered Airbus A320 Neo from IndiGo Airlines, engulfed in smoke, made an emergency landing at Kolkata Airport, IndiGo — India's largest airlines said on Tuesday. The plane was flying between Jaipur and Kolkata. 

    READ MORE: LISTEN: Air India Pilots Try to Land in US as Multiple Systems Fail

    "Our flight 6E-237 on Dec 10, operating on the Jaipur-Kolkata route made an emergency landing due to suspected smoke in the cabin. All passengers and crew onboard are safe. There was no earlier report of any malfunction with the airplane", IndiGo clarified issuing a statement.

    ​ 

    Air India Airlines Boeing 787 (File)
    © REUTERS / Pascal Rossignol
    Inebriated Irishwoman Spits at Pilot of Air India Flight (VIDEO)
    The flight landed safely after the pilot issued a "May Day" call under full emergency conditions.

    "The IndiGo aircraft VT ITR was about 45 miles off Kolkata when the smoke engulfed the aircraft. Amid the passengers' safety being in danger, the pilot issued a May Day and sought an emergency landing at the Kolkata airport", one of the airport officials informed the media.

    READ MORE: Air India Pilot Grounded for 3 Years After Failing Breathalyser Test — Reports

    The Aircraft Accident Investigation Board (AAIB), which comes under the Civil Aviation Ministry, has launched a probe into the incident. Recently, Suresh Prabhu, India's minister of civil aviation, ordered to put in place a third party professional organisation to look into various safety aspects of the aviation industry. In order to focus continuous attention on air safety, the ministry has also ordered concerned officials to put in place a regular "safety compliance report" for all airlines.

