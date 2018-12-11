India, Maldives to Have Fresh Visa Agreement to Ease Work Permit Issues

During the downturn in bilateral relationships, the then Abdulla Yameen government in the Maldives has refused to issue visas to thousands of Indians who applied for work permits in Maldivian firms.

India and Maldives have begun the second round consular talks on finding solutions to issues faced by Indian migrant workers in the Indian Ocean archipelago. This is the first major meeting held between the two countries since the change of guards in the Maldives in October this year.

"There are thousands of Indian nationals in the Maldives. We and our economy enjoy their contribution. We will discuss solutions to the issues they face in the Maldives," foreign minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid said while opening the 2nd round of Consular Talks in Male.

Working on improving the people-to-people relationship!



The Second Round of #Maldives–#India Consular Talks begins at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today, aimed at addressing the difficulties faced by Maldivians and Indians, travelling to, and residing in respective countries pic.twitter.com/HgpPKbN24h — MFA Maldives (@MDVForeign) December 11, 2018

A group of over 2000 Indian job holders who failed to receive work permit during the previous regime in the Maldives is expected to pass the hurdle first. The other group that consists of Indian military personnel stationed in the Addu and Laamu atolls also hope for relief from visa issues.

The Maldivian foreign minister added that the two governments will also discuss solutions to issues faced by Maldivian nationals in India, especially visa-related issues. The two countries are now expected to sign a new visa agreement during President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih's visit to India next week.

The 1st round of Maldives-India Consular Talks was held in New Delhi, India, on October 24, 2017.