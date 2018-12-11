Seoul, Pyongyang to Discuss Joint March at 2020 Tokyo Olympics - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sports officials from South Korea and North Korea are going to discuss a joint march and unified South Korean and North Korean teams at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo at talks this week, local media reported on Tuesday, citing a South Korean official.

The South Korean delegation, led by Sports Minister Roh Tae-kang, and the delegation of North Korea, headed by Vice Sports Minister Won Kil-u, will meet on Friday at the joint liaison office in North Korea's border city of Kaesong, according to the Yonhap news agency.

READ MORE: North Korea Eliminates 10 Observation Posts in Demilitarised Zone — Seoul

The talks are expected to mostly focus on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the agency reported.

"Having unified teams and marching in together at the opening ceremony are the pressing issues. We do have precedents with putting teams together, and so we're expected to reach agreements in areas where we don't have major differences," the official said as quoted by the Yonhap.

The South Korean and North Korean athletes marched under one flag at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea's Pyeongchang in February.

The 2020 Summer Olympics are scheduled to take place on July 24-August 9.