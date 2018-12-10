Register
20:03 GMT +310 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    British Energy's Heysham Nuclear Power Station in Heysham, north west England (File)

    India Creates World Record in Non-Stop Nuclear Power Production

    © AFP 2018 / PAUL ELLIS
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The earlier record of continuous operation by a nuclear power plant was maintained by Unit 2 of the Heysham Nuclear Power Station, United Kingdom, which operated non-stop for 940 days.

    India's Kaiga Atomic Power Station has set a new world record as one of its units completed uninterrupted operation for more than 941 days on Monday morning. This is a record for all kinds of nuclear power-generating units in the world, including advanced gas-based reactors.

    READ MORE: Indian Scientists Successfully Revive Asia’s Oldest Research Reactor Apsara

    "At 0920 hours (Indian Standard Time) on December 10, 2018, Unit-1 of KGS (Kaiga Generating Station) achieved a world record feat in the continuous operation of nuclear power reactors by clocking 941 days of non-stop run establishing India as the front-runner in continuous operation among all types of nuclear power reactors. In the course of the record-breaking run, Unit-1 of KGS plant operated with a capacity factor of 99.4%," the Department of Atomic Energy (DEA) announced issuing a statement.

    Kudankulam nuclear power plant, India.
    © Flickr/ IAEA Imagebank
    India and Russia to Jointly Set up Six New Nuclear Reactors in India at 2nd Site
    KGS located in the sylvan surroundings of the Western Ghats at Kaiga in Uttara Kannada district of the southern state of Karnataka is a cluster of four indigenously developed Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors of 220 MW each.  The first and second reactors started commercial operation in the year 2000, and the third and fourth reactors in the years 2007 and 2011.

    READ MORE: India to Raise Indigenous Content in Upcoming Nuclear Power Projects

    "The achievement reflects the strength of indigenous capability to design, construct and operate nuclear powers plants and indicates the ability to master high-end technology," the DEA added.

    Currently, India has 22 nuclear power reactors with an installed capacity of 6780 megawatts while 21 other reactors are under the different stage of construction, which includes four units at Kudankulam with Russian collaboration and one fast breeder reactor augmenting the total installed capacity to 22480 MW by 2031-32.

    Related:

    India’s $17Bln 6,000 MW Nuclear Power Park to be Ready by 2026
    French Nuclear Power Project in India Runs into Major Regulatory Hurdle
    Bangladesh’s First Nuclear Power Plant Likely to See Russia-India Collaboration
    India Hopes to Bring Light From First US Nuclear Power Plant
    Tags:
    Indigenous, nuclear energy, power plant, world record, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Miss World 2018 Winner is Miss Mexico Vanessa Ponce de Leon
    Miss World 2018: Mexico's Beauty Wins the Crown
    Liar's Remorse?
    Liar’s Remorse?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse