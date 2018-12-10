China Slams Treatment of Huawei Executive Held in Canada as 'Inhumane' - Reports

China has lashed out at what it described as the "inhumane" treatment of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou who was earlier detained in Canada.
"We believe this is inhumane and violates her human rights," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a press briefing on Monday.
He referred to a report by China's state-run Global Times newspaper which claimed that "it seems that the Canadian detention facility is not offering her the necessary health care."
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)