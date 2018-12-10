China Slams Treatment of Huawei Executive Held in Canada as 'Inhumane' - Reports

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Vancouver late last month and reportedly charged with fraud for telling UK-based banking company HSBC that the Chinese tech giant was in full compliance with US sanctions against Iran while one of its subsidiaries was not in compliance with the restrictions.

China has lashed out at what it described as the "inhumane" treatment of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou who was earlier detained in Canada.

"We believe this is inhumane and violates her human rights," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a press briefing on Monday.

He referred to a report by China's state-run Global Times newspaper which claimed that "it seems that the Canadian detention facility is not offering her the necessary health care."



