Hillary Clinton Seen at Pre-Wedding Fest for Daughter of 'India's Richest Man'

Former US Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton joined the host of celebrities attending the celebration held ahead of the wedding of Isha Ambani, the daughter of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani whom Reuters described as "India’s richest man."
Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita received the former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, today in Udaipur.— NDTV (@ndtv) 8 декабря 2018 г.
Ms Clinton arrived today to attend the pre-wedding celebrations of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal.#IshaAmbaniWedding pic.twitter.com/DK1LOATkGH
According to the news agency, the wedding ceremony is expected to take place in Mumbai on Wednesday, but the pre-wedding celebrations launched this weekend in the city of Udaipur, "with feasts, singing and dancing" and other rituals.
The festivities were also reportedly attended by Bollywood celebrities, star athletes, business tycoons and politicians, including Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.
