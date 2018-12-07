Register
22:36 GMT +307 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Mi-26 and Mi-171 helicopters

    Philippines Ditches Russian Helicopter Deal Amid Fears of US Sanctions

    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Odinokov
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    8113

    While many countries, such as India, Turkey and Indonesia have decided to stick to their Russian arms deals despite the threat of sanctions under the US CAATSA, some states have decided to play it safe and avoid ending up in the Treasury Department's blacklist.

    Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana announced that the country has decided to buy 16 Black Hawk helicopters from the US over the cheaper Russian Mi-171s, citing the threat of falling under US sanctions under CAATSA. The contract with Sikorsky Aircraft Corp, producing Black Hawks will cost the Philippine budget $240 million.

    READ MORE: India Confident US Will Grant Waivers on S-400 Deal with Russia — Reports

    The Philippines planned to buy Bell 412 helicopters from Canada, but the deal was scrapped by its government over concerns that Manilla could use them against local rebels. In total, the Philippines examined 4 other options, including South Korea's Surion and British-Italian AgustaWestland's AW139.

    READ MORE: Indonesia to Stick to Su-35 Deal With Russia Despite Looming US Sanctions

    The Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which was signed in August 2017, targets Russian military exports, threatening to impose secondary sanctions against countries that acquire Russian military hardware. Despite this, several countries have decided to stick to their arms agreements with Russia, including Turkey and India, willing to buy the S-400, and Indonesia signing a $1.154 billion contract for 11 Su-35 jet fighters. 

    Related:

    India, Russia Mull More Payments in National Currencies After S-400 Deal - Envoy
    Turkey Should Choose Between Russia and the West, Scrap S-400 Deal – US Senator
    'Best Deal': Turkish FM Cavusoglu Reveals Why Turkey Bought Russia's S-400
    National Currencies to Be Used in Russia-Turkey Settlements on S-400 Deliveries
    Russia Puts One More S-400 Battalion Into Service in Crimea Amid Kerch Row
    Growing Demand for Russia's S-400 is 'Message' to US - German Media
    Tags:
    arms deal, sanctions, CAATSA, Black Hawk helicopter, United States, Russia, Philippines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 1 - 7 December
    This Week in Pictures: 1 - 7 December
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse