US, Canada Not Provided Proof Arrested Huawei CFO Violated Law Yet - China

"All I can say is that as of today, neither the Canadian nor the US side has provided any evidence of these countries laws violation by the arrested individual," Geng said at a briefing.
The Chinese Embassy in Canada has expressed its protest over the arrest of Meng, calling it a violation of human rights and asked for the immediate release of the executive.
Huawei, in its turn, said it was unaware of any wrongdoing on the part of its chief financial officer.
Meng was arrested in the Canadian city of Vancouver on 1 December at the US request on suspicion of violating US sanctions against Iran.
Washington also reinstated sanctions against Iran following the country's withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — the Iran nuclear agreement — in May. The first round of sanctions came into force in August and the next round on November 5. The sanctions target not only Iran's economy but also those individuals and entities who continue to do business with Iran.
