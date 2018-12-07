Register
15:03 GMT +307 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    People shout slogans during a demonstration organised by the Hindu hardline group United Hindu Front to mark the 26th anniversary of the razing of a 16th century Babri mosque by a Hindu mob in the town of Ayodhya, in New Delhi, India, December 6, 2018

    Clash of Sentiments: Indians Observe 26th Anniversary of Babri Mosque Demolition

    © REUTERS / Adnan Abidi
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    While Hindu outfits like Vishwa Hindu Parishad observed December 6 as "Shaurya Diwas" meaning day of bravery and "Vijay Diwas" meaning day of victory, Muslim organisations commemorated the day as "Yaum-E-Gham" meaning the day of sorrow.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Ahead of the election year, with religious matters fast taking on political hues, a nervous Indian government put to play all its security apparatus to ensure the peaceful passage of the 26th anniversary of the infamous Babri Mosque demolition on Thursday.

    The mosque named after the first Mughal emperor of India Babur was demolished 26 years ago December 6 by right-wing activists who contended that the site originally belonged to an ancient Hindu temple. The site still remains disputed with a case in the apex court.

    Nevertheless, Hindu outfits mark December 6 as a day of triumph. 

    This year too, Hindu outfits across the country reportedly observed the day with fireworks and festive fervor. 

    The biggest celebration was witnessed in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh by right-wing cadres who believe the structure stood at a place where Lord Ram, the Hindu God was born. 

    Security was beefed up across Ayodhya and the international border of Uttar Pradesh with neighbouring Nepal. 

    The situation was particularly tense in Uttar Pradesh this year with a major clash breaking out between right-wing organisations and the police on Monday. The groups were protesting the discovery of a cow carcass from the jungles adjacent to Bulandshahr. 

    A police officer and a youth were killed in the clash, posing a great threat to communal peace and security situation in the region. Social activists say the modus operandi of playing one community against the other is a popular strategy of politicians in India. 

    "This is not new. It happened even before the 2014 parliamentary elections. It is easy to flare up the majority sentiments and make them fight the minority community. The sense of fear in the minority community is then converted into precious votes. This time cow seems to be one of the agendas", Arvind Murti, social and civil rights activist in Lucknow told Sputnik.

    The majority of Hindus in India consider the cow to be an incarnation of God and pious. Since the Narendra Modi government, with the support of Hindu nationalists, came to power in  2014, a lot of politics has been centered around the protection of the cow and punishing those involved in the slaughter of cows. 

    According to news agency PTI, over 2,500 personnel from the Rapid Action Force (RAF), Central Police Reserve Force and other paramilitary forces were deployed across the city of Ayodhya on Thursday to avert communal violence. 

    "Peace and harmony in the state is our highest priority and we are with people who are working to promote brotherhood among people. The government must be appreciated as it dealt with such delicate situation sternly", Shreekant Sharma, a Minister in the Uttar Pradesh government told Sputnik.

     

     

    Related:

    Cultural Breakthrough: First Hindu Woman Senator in Muslim-Majority Pakistan
    Hindu Cow Crusaders Force Muslim Beef Smugglers to Consume Cattle Dung
    Twitter Bans Right-Wing Activist For Opinions on Muslim Lawmaker
    ‘Who Ya Gonna Hate’? Merkel’s Exit Diminishes German Right-Wing Party Relevance
    Tags:
    riots, demolition, mosque, anniversary, security, Uttar Pradesh, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hello Darkness, My Old Friend: Gloomy Beauty of North Korea's Cities
    Hello Darkness, My Old Friend: Gloomy Beauty of North Korea's Cities
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse