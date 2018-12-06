India Strongly Condemns Terror Attack In Iran

At least three people have been killed in a suicide car bomb attack in Iran's Chabahar on Thursday.

New Delhi (Sputnik): India has strongly condemned the terror attack which occurred in Iranian port city of Chabahar killing three, including two policemen and injuring more than a dozen.

"India strongly condemns today's despicable terrorist attack in Chabahar, Iran. We express our condolences to the Government and the people of Iran and the families of the victims of this attack. We wish a speedy recovery to those injured. The perpetrators behind this dastardly attack should be brought to justice expeditiously. There can be no justification for any act of terror, " Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The Governor of Sistan and Balochistan province, Rahmdel Bamari told media that a vehicle laden with explosives targeted the Chabahar police headquarters.

No one has claimed the responsibility for the attack so far.

Chahbahar is located in the Sistan and Balochistan province of Iran close to the Pakistani border.

India is developing the Chabahar Port, to increase Chabahar's port capacity from 2.5 million tons to 8.5 million tons per year, to foster trade with Afghanistan and Central Asian countries by-passing Pakistan. The first shipment of Indian wheat, bound for Afghanistan, passed through Chabahar Port last year.

Chabahar Port is considered as a counter to Pakistan's Gwadar port, which China is developing as a part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.