Register
07:33 GMT +306 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A general view shows the skyline of a central business district in Beijing

    Investment in China Welcomed

    © AFP 2018 / WANG ZHAO
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10

    As China sincerely opens its market to all nations, it welcomes investment in China by companies in Panama and elsewhere, President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

    He made the remark when he and his Panamanian counterpart, Juan Carlos Varela, met with a group of entrepreneurs from the two countries who were in Panama City for a China-Panama business forum. Xi said the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Panama has opened up broader prospects for cooperation in various fields and encourages Chinese enterprises to do business in Panama.

    China's President Xi Jinping and his Panamanian counterpart Juan Carlos Varela
    © REUTERS / Carlos Jasso
    Ties with Panama 'Absolutely Right'
    Economic and trade cooperation between the two countries has never been so fruitful, and the connections between their business communities have never been so close, he said.

    Xi also called on entrepreneurs from both countries to shoulder their social responsibilities, help promote friendship and create a better future for China and Panama. Varela said the business circles of the two countries have long been connected through the Panama Canal, ports and the free trade zone in the city of Colon.

    More Chinese enterprises are welcome to invest in Panama and use the country as a base for expanding business in Latin America to facilitate the development of Panama－as well as the wider region－and achieve win-win results, Varela said.

    During a meeting on Monday with Yanibel Abrego, president of the National Assembly of Panama, Xi said the two countries' legislative bodies should play a constructive role in developing relations.

    Xi said he appreciated the support of Abrego and the National Assembly for establishing diplomatic ties with China, as well as of the creation of a parliamentary group to promote bilateral friendship. China is ready to join hands with Panama's legislature, political parties and people from all walks of life to push forward the two countries' friendship and cooperation, he said.

    Rubles and yuans
    © Sputnik / Alexandr Demyanchuk
    Russian Direct Investment Fund to Strike First Non-Dollar Deals With China in 2019
    Xi called for more sharing between governing bodies and lawmakers to provide legal support for further facilitating bilateral cooperation.

    He also expressed hope that the National People's Congress of China and the National Assembly of Panama, as well as its China friendship group, will carry out exchanges. The 280,000 people of Chinese heritage who live in Panama can help firm up the public foundation for developing the two countries' relations in the long run, Xi said.

    Abrego said establishing diplomatic ties with China is a consensus endorsed by all political parties in Panama, and has opened up bright prospects for bilateral cooperation. She added that Xi's visit is of great importance to further consolidating the two countries' relations. On Monday, Xi also visited the new locks at the Panama Canal, where he communicated with the captain and crew of a Chinese container ship waiting to go through the first stage.

    After learning about the crew's working and living conditions, Xi said he was pleased to make the call. He said he hoped they would make good use of the canal and continue to optimize logistics and transportation to make greater contributions to China's shipping industry and the prosperity of global trade.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May reviews honour guards during a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China January 31, 2018
    © REUTERS / Jason Lee
    UK, China Launch Trade, Investment Review to Deepen Ties - UK Prime Minister
    Xi said he cared about the members of the crew, who are on a long voyage, and wished them a safe return home. They thanked Xi for his caring and greeting and vowed to dedicate themselves to promoting economic and trade exchanges between China and other countries.

    The president then clicked a button on a computer to open the lock and the ship slowly passed through. The ship, owned by China COSCO Shipping Co, sailed from Qingdao, Shandong province, on Oct 1, and visited three ports after passing through the Panama Canal. It is now on its return voyage.

    This article was originally published in China Daily.

    Related:

    China Likely to Pitch for Investment in Northeast India by Partnering With Japan
    Saudi PIF to Contribute $500Mln to Russia-China Investment Fund - RDIF
    Russian Investment Fund to Strike First Non-Dollar Deals With China in 2019
    China Seeks EU Investment Deal Amid US Restrictions
    India Seeks $2.4 Billion From China-Based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
    UK, China Launch Trade, Investment Review to Deepen Ties - UK Prime Minister
    Tags:
    growth, economy, investment, Panama, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Oscars for Buildings: 2018 World Architecture Festival Names Winners
    Oscars for Buildings: 2018 World Architecture Festival Names Winners
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse