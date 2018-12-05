Register
    Policemen gather outside a police station following reports of mob violence at Chingravati village in Bulandhahr, India's northern Uttar Pradesh state, on December 3, 2018

    Indian Police Launch Investigation Into Mob Violence Triggered by Cow Slaughter

    © AFP 2018 /
    Asia & Pacific
    As the incident of two persons being killed in mob violence triggered by the discovery of slaughtered cows unfolded on December 3, just ahead of the anniversary of a communally sensitive event in India’s Uttar Pradesh, the state government says it senses a conspiracy angle behind the entire episode.

    After a police officer and a local youth were killed in mob violence led by cow vigilantes in the Indian city of Bulandshahr, the state government is now investigating "the conspiracy angle" behind the cow meat that triggered the agitation by right-wing youth activists. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday night ordered a thorough probe of the incident.

    READ MORE: Vigilantes Lynch a Man on Suspicion of Slaughtering Cow in Central India

    Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh from the Uttar Pradesh police and 20-year-old Sumit Kumar were killed when a mob of some 400 people went on a rampage in Bulandshahr after they recovered a cow's carcass in a nearby jungle.

    Demonstrators hurl stones towards Indian policemen during a protest in Srinagar, against the recent killings in Kashmir region, September 25, 2016
    © REUTERS / Danish Ismail
    Indian Cop Beaten to Death by Mob Protesting Cow Slaughter [GRAPHIC VIDEO 18+]
    The Uttar Pradesh police told the media that they sense a "conspiracy" behind the mob violence and are investigating why the dead cows were found on 3 December, just ahead of the anniversary of the demolition of the communally sensitive Babri Masjid structure in nearby Ayodhya on 6 December.

    "We are not only seeing it as a law and order issue. It was a conspiracy and we are probing why the particular day December 3 and place on which the cows were slaughtered and their remains spread in the field were selected", Director General of Police OP Singh told news agency PTI.

    People have taken to social media to express their scepticism over the Uttar Pradesh government's stress on investigating the appearance of a cow carcass while the people responsible for the killings are roaming scot-free.

    Extraordinary: statement after UP Chief Minister meeting on #Bulandshahr doesn’t mention the murdered police inspector even once. Focus almost solely on cow slaughter. pic.twitter.com/olFIgRQVXg

    Human rights body Amnesty India has criticised the government's laxity in investigating the cause of the violence and deaths.

    READ MORE: Three Indian States Get Court Notice for Failing to Check Cow Vigilantism

    Meanwhile, the police officer's association of the state have condemned the killing of their colleague and have sought a thorough probe to book the perpetrators.

    Tags:
    Hindus, mob, conspiracy, Muslims, violence, Uttar Pradesh, India
    Votre message a été envoyé!
