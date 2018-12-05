7.6 Magnitude Quake Hits Off New Caledonia Coast, Tsunami Warning Issued - USGS

The jolts were reportedly registered at 04:18 GMT at a shallow depth of 10 km (6 miles) and about 155 km (95 miles) east-southeast of the Loyalty Islands off New Caledonia's east coast. The PTWC has warned of possible powerful tsunamis in the region. The authorities have urged the residents to take shelter.
According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), there have been no reports of casualties or damage caused by the earthquake so far.
