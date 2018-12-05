Chinese Commerce Ministry: Trade Agreement With US Will Be Implemented

"The meeting was very successful. We have confidence that the agreement will be implemented. The working groups of the two states will actively hold consultations for 90 days in accordance with the agreement and the road map," the ministry said in a statement.
China and the United States have been engaged in a trade war after Trump announced in June that $50 billion worth of Chinese goods would be subject to 25 percent tariffs in a bid to fix the US-Chinese trade deficit.
Since then, the two countries have exchanged several rounds of trade duties on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of goods.
