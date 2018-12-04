China Eastern Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing Due to Technical Malfunction

BEIJING, December 4 (Sputnik) - An aircraft from China Eastern Airlines made an emergency landing on Tuesday at Nanchang Airport in the southeastern Chinese province of Jiangxi due to a technical malfunction on board, the airlines said.

According to the company's statement released on the Weibo network, oxygen masks released during the flight of the plane, which was en route from the city of Qingdao to Guangzhou, even though the crew did not register decompression in the cabin.

The plane's pilot decided to interrupt the flight in order to ensure the safety of the passengers and requested an emergency landing at the airport in Nanchang.

The aircraft landed at 10.22 a.m. local time (02.22 GMT). China Eastern Airlines said in a statement that there was no depressurisation of the cabin.

The reasons for the failure of the equipment have not yet been reported. The aircraft has been in operation for just over one year.