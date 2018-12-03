Twisted Firestarters: Indian Woman Set Ablaze by Molesters, Police Apathetic

A woman in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh was set on fire on Sunday, 2nd December by two men who had earlier tried to molest her. The victim was set on fire when she was on her way to the police station to file a complaint against the duo.

The 28-year-old woman has suffered severe burns, which cover 60 percent of her body. She is undergoing treatment at a local hospital and her condition is being described as critical.

"The girl was visiting her parents and the molesters lived in the same village. They tried to molest her earlier but she managed to escape. The victim's family has told the media that she went to the local police station immediately after the accused tried to molest her, the cops on duty sent her away. The next day, her in-laws called a police van to lodge a complaint but they also refused to register the complaint. The incident happened when she was going to the police station for the third time. Three policemen, including the station house officer, have been suspended for dereliction of duty," Hari Sharma, crime reporter of the local Daily Divya Bhaskar told Sputnik.

It is also reported that the woman was burnt alive by her harassers on her way to the police station in Sitapur. The Commission is deeply disturbed by the incident and the continuous reported police apathy in #UttarPradesh.



On Monday, Uttar Pradesh police released a statement claiming that the two accused have been identified as Rajesh and Ramu and both have been arrested. Cases have been filed against them for sexual assault and attempted murder.