Central Brisbane Cordoned Off as 2 Open Fire, Barricade Themselves in Building

In the centre of Brisbane, Australia, two unknown men staged a shootout with local law enforcement, the State Police of Queensland tweeted.

According to media reports, the city centre has been cordoned off; the gunmen have barricaded themselves in one of the apartments of a residential building on Coronation Drive.

Earlier, police were called to Coronation Drive for an investigation, when they spotted two armed men, who opened fire at them.

"When our SERT officers were gaining entry to the unit a shot was fired and the two male offenders barricaded themselves inside a unit," Inspector Ridge said, as quoted by the Brisbane Times.

Fortunately, no one was hurt. The two attackers have barricaded themselves in one of the apartments.

"The two male offenders are still negotiating with our police negotiators," Inspector Ridge added.

The streets in the city centre have been closed off. Ferry service with other parts of the city has been superseded.