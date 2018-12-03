S Korean FM, DPRK Ceremonial Head of State Hold Talks in Mexico, Seoul Says

The talks took place in Mexico, where the two were attending the inauguration ceremony of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Saturday.
Kang also had a brief meeting with Senior White House Adviser Ivanka Trump, the minister added.
READ MORE: South Korea Mulls Boosting Support to North Korea Defectors — Ministry
The situation on the Korean Peninsula has improved since the beginning of this year as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un engaged in a dialogue with his South Korean counterpart President Moon Jae-in and Trump. During the landmark Kim-Trump summit in June, the two leaders agreed that Pyongyang would make efforts toward denuclearization in exchange for the freeze of US-South Korean military drills as well as the potential removal of US sanctions.
All comments
Show new comments (0)