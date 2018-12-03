S Korean FM, DPRK Ceremonial Head of State Hold Talks in Mexico, Seoul Says

TOKYO (Sputnik) - South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha held talks with Kim Yong-nam, the president of the Presidium of the North Korean Supreme People's Assembly, last week, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The talks took place in Mexico, where the two were attending the inauguration ceremony of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Saturday.

Kang also had a brief meeting with Senior White House Adviser Ivanka Trump, the minister added.

The talks come as the Reuters news agency reported that US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he was likely to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in January or February for their second summit.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula has improved since the beginning of this year as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un engaged in a dialogue with his South Korean counterpart President Moon Jae-in and Trump. During the landmark Kim-Trump summit in June, the two leaders agreed that Pyongyang would make efforts toward denuclearization in exchange for the freeze of US-South Korean military drills as well as the potential removal of US sanctions.