Trump Plans to Meet North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un in Early 2019 - Reports

US President Donald Trump said that he thinks he will meet his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong-un in early 2019.

US President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on his way from Argentina that he thinks that the meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will be in early 2019, Reuters reported.

"We're getting along very well. We have a good relationship," Trump said. He also noted that at some point he will invite Kim Jong-un to the United States.

© AFP 2018 / State Department Accuses North Korea of Illegal Shipping to Evade UN Sanctions

Previously, North Korean state media announced that Kim Jong-un said he expected significant results at his second meeting with Donald Trump.

"The Supreme Leader expressed his will and conviction that a great progress would surely be made in solving the issues of utmost concern of the world and in attaining the goal set forth at the last talks with the projected second DPRK-U.S. summit talks as an occasion," the KCNA news agency reported in October.

READ MORE: US Asked DPRK to Change Negotiator in Denuclearization Talks — Reports

Earlier, the leaders of two nations reached an agreement that stipulated that North Korea would make efforts to promote complete denuclearization in exchange for the suspension of US-South Korean military drills as well as potential sanctions relief.