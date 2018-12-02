Register
04:19 GMT +302 December 2018
    In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

    Trump, Xi Agree Not to Impose Trade Tariffs After January 1 – Reports

    © AP Photo / Andy Wong, File
    Asia & Pacific
    BEIJING (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed Saturday that no new tit-for-tat tariffs will be imposed after January 1 as trade talks continue, Chinese state media said.

    The CGTN television channel said the two leaders had made the arrangement at a meeting in Buenos Aires, which is hosting a Group of 20 summit of the most industrialized economies.

    The People's Republic of China flag and the U.S. Stars and Stripes fly along Pennsylvania Avenue near the US Capitol during Chinese President Hu Jintao's state visit in Washington, DC, US on January 18, 2011.
    © REUTERS / Hyungwon Kang
    Prof: Xi's Leadership of China Could Be Defined by How He Deals with US Tariffs
    The annual summit was held in the Argentina capital and marked the first time the event is being held in South America, lasting from November 30 to December 1.

    China and the United States are engaged in a major trade dispute which followed the announcement of the introduction of steel and aluminium import duties by US President Donald Trump in March. The tensions further heightened in late May when Washington announced that $50 billion worth of Chinese goods would be subject to 25 percent tariffs, which prompted a harsh retaliation from Beijing.

    READ MORE: Trade Representative Denies Claims US Put Upcoming China Tariffs on Hold

    The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that on the eve of the G20 summit in Argentina the United States and China were mulling an agreement in which Washington would delay imposition of future tariffs in exchange for talks on a major overhaul of Chinese economic and trade practices.

    Tags:
    Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, China, United States
