Register
02:48 GMT +330 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Kim Seong-ju, a victim of wartime forced labor during the Japanese colonial period, speaks after hearing the court ruling at the Supreme Court in Seoul, South Korea,

    Mitsubishi Heavy Ordered to Pay South Korean Victims for Forced WWII Labor

    © REUTERS/ Kim Hong-Ji
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Supreme Court of Seoul ordered Japanese manufacturer Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. to pay hefty compensations to South Korean victims or their families for forced labor during World War II.

    The court's ruling, which upholds two separate damage suits against the company, indicates that the manufacturer must fork over up to roughly $134,000 each to five plaintiffs, according to the BBC, which noted individuals were forced to work without pay at a Nagoya aircraft plant in 1944.

    According to the Korea Times, the plaintiffs stated that they had been tricked into enlisting in the Korean Women's Volunteer Labor Corps by their school headmaster, who informed the group that they would be well compensated for their efforts.

    Although the plaintiffs had initially filed their lawsuit in Japan against the firm, they ultimately took the matter back to the Seoul courts after Japan's highest court ruled in favor of Mitsubishi.

    Japan Self-Defense Forces marching band members perform as British Royal Navy's HMS Albion amphibious assault ship arrives at a dock in Tokyo Friday, Aug. 3, 2018
    © AP Photo / Ken Moritsugu
    Japan Defence Plan Counting on AI Tech Boost Amid Personnel Shortage - Reports

    "I have harbored this grudge for all my life, and I'm still living as if all my bones protrude," Kim Sung-ju, one of the four women who enlisted in the volunteer corps, told reporters outside of the court. "That's the weight of my grudges."

    As for the second case, in which only two of the six victims are still alive, Mitsubishi must pay an estimated $72,000 to the living victims, with the same amount being split among family members of the deceased. In this case, the six victims were forced to work at a Hiroshima munitions and shipbuilding plant in 1944, according to the Times.

    Japan had argued that all financial reparations connected to its colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945 was settled by a 1965 treaty that established diplomatic ties between it and South Korea, the Japan Times reported.

    However, per the BBC, the court stated that the treaty "does not cover the right of the victims of forced labor to compensation for crimes against humanity committed by a Japanese company in direct connection with the Japanese government's illegal colonial rule and war of aggression against the Korean peninsula."

    In response to the matter, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said that the ruling was "extremely regrettable and totally unacceptable," adding that it "completely overthrow[s]" the amicable relationship between the two countries.

    Radar
    CC0
    South Korea to Buy Updated Missile Defense Radar Systems from Israel (PHOTO)

    Kono also stated that if South Korea fails to take action, Japan will have no other option than to submit countermeasures, which may or may not include taking the matter to an international court, according to the Times.

    This latest development comes nearly a month after the high court ordered fellow Japanese manufacturer Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp in October to compensate four South Korean workers for their forced labor during wartime. At the time of that particular ruling, Japan called the decision "unthinkable," Reuters reported.

    Related:

    Japan May Get Its First Aircraft Carrier, Allegedly Violating Constitution
    Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Hits Northern Japan - Meteorological Agency
    Japan Set to Massively Expand F-35 Fleet - Report
    Eastern Japan Hit by 5.0-Magnitude Earthquake – Japan Meteorological Agency
    Japan's Osaka Wins Right to Host 2025 World Expo - BIE Vote
    Tags:
    Wartime, forced labor, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Japan, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chernobyl & Pompeii: 2018 Historical Photographer of The Year Names Finalists
    Chernobyl & Pompeii: 2018 Historical Photographer of The Year Names Finalists
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse