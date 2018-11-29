SHOCKING VIDEO Shows Indian Tourist Capture Death of His Paraglider Pilot

Indian tourist Gaurav Choudhary with 22-year-old pilot Purushottam Timsina had been paragliding in the Indian city of Kalimpong, in the Himalayan foothills of West Bengal.

The video, which the 32-year-old tourist took, shows how Gaurav Choudhary screams with joy when the paraglider rises into the sky. However, after a few seconds, the pilot lost control of the aircraft, and the paraglider began to fall toward the roof of a house from a height of dozens of metres.

As a result of the fall, the tourist broke his leg, and the paraglider pilot died from his injuries, trying to save the tourist's life.

'The organisers have neglected the basic safety rules. The pilot didn't even have a helmet', one of the victim's friends commented.

Friends of the victim have filed a complaint with the police, starting an investigation into the incident.