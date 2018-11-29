Indian Newborn, Mother Die After Doctor Performs C-Section While Drunk

A doctor in the Indian state of Gujarat is under arrest for having allegedly delivered a woman’s baby on Monday while drunk, which caused both the newborn’s death and its mother’s.

When 22-year-old Kaminiben Chanchiya began experiencing labor pains Monday, her family took her to the government-run Sonavala Hospital in Botad district. There, Dr. Paresh Lakhani was assigned to deliver the child, India Today reported.

Chanchi required a Caesarean section, meaning her baby was surgically removed instead of being delivered through the birth canal like most babies are. However, the baby died at birth, and the mother bled profusely, the Times of India reported.

Dismayed, Chanchi's relatives tried to move her to a private clinic, but she died on the way. Her relatives then returned to the hospital and called the police, accusing Lakhani of negligence and being drunk.

"The police found that the doctor was drunk while on duty. He was first booked under the Prohibition Act and was arrested. His blood sample was sent for testing," Botad Superintendent of Police Harshad Mehta told India Today.

Mehta told Times of India that "the family members of the deceased woman have alleged that she died due to medical negligence. We have asked a committee of Bhavnagar's Sir T Hospital to investigate the exact cause of her death. If the committee finds negligence, we will register a separate offense against the doctor."

"As per Supreme Court guidelines, only a committee headed by a civil surgeon can determine negligence charges. If the report is positive, we will book him," he said.

Lakhani, 50, is a 15-year veteran of Sonavala Hospital.