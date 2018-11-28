Afghan Settlement Could Take Years to Implement Once Reached - Security Adviser

'Once a peace agreement is negotiated, it could take a matter of years to action it and for social reconciliation and reintegration to take place. But we are steadfast in our commitment', Mohib told a press conference, adding that 'the time for peace is now'.
Geneva hosted the two-day ministerial conference aimed at supporting the people and government of Afghanistan in their efforts for prosperity and peace.
In late February, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani offered to hold talks with the Taliban "without preconditions" as part of the efforts to end the long-standing conflict.
