Afghan Settlement Could Take Years to Implement Once Reached - Security Adviser

GENEVA (Sputnik) - It could take several years to implement an agreement on peace in Afghanistan once it is reached, Hamdullah Mohib, the national security adviser of Afghanistan, said on Wednesday at the end of the Ministerial Conference on Afghanistan in Geneva.

'Once a peace agreement is negotiated, it could take a matter of years to action it and for social reconciliation and reintegration to take place. But we are steadfast in our commitment', Mohib told a press conference, adding that 'the time for peace is now'.

Geneva hosted the two-day ministerial conference aimed at supporting the people and government of Afghanistan in their efforts for prosperity and peace.

According to the Special Inspector General on Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), earlier this year Afghan authorities controlled or influenced a mere 55.5 percent of the country, which was the lowest figure since the government oversight authority began keeping tabs on it in November 2015.

In late February, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani offered to hold talks with the Taliban "without preconditions" as part of the efforts to end the long-standing conflict.

