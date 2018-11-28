At Least 10 People Killed, 19 Injured in Car Bomb Blast in Afghan Capital

'Ten people were killed, and 19 were injured. The number of injured and killed in the attack today in Kabul in a car bomb explosion is not final', the statement by the ministry’s spokesperson, Wahid Majrooh, reads.
Earlier reports had suggested that 9 people were injured.
READ MORE: Afghans Turning Their Backs on US After 17 Years of War
At the moment no organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Earlier, the Taliban committed a series of attacks against the government, refusing to participate in elections in a war-torn country and claiming that it was organised by the 'occupants'.
All comments
Show new comments (0)