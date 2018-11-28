Death of US Tourist: Indian Tribal Panel Asks Sentinel Island be made Inviolable

New Delhi (Sputnik): India's National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST), under the chairmanship of Dr Nand Kumar Sai, on Wednesday, reviewed the reports submitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Andaman and Nicobar islands' administration on the killing of an American national by the aboriginal Sentinelese Tribe on an island where there are restrictions on the entry of outsiders. The chairperson of the commission reiterated that all necessary steps must be taken by the government to maintain 'Inviolability of the North Sentinel Island'.
'The Chairperson, NCST expressed that following the unfortunate incident, the vulnerability of Sentinelese tribes in North Sentinel Island has increased many folds, and any aggressive steps to recover the body will adversely disturb the peace and tranquillity in the island,' the Indian government's statement reads.
Meanwhile, the Indian government has made it clear that no aggressive measures will be undertaken on the island to retrieve the body of Chau.
The Sentinelese, whom scholars believe are descendants of Africans who migrated to the area about 50,000 years ago, survive on the small, forested island by hunting, fishing and gathering wild plants. Almost nothing is known of their lives, except that they attack outsiders with spears or bows and arrows.
In 2006, the Sentinelese tribe killed two fishermen and propped up their bodies on bamboo stakes. The entire North Sentinel Island, which measures 59.67 sq. km including the coastal area extending up to 5k m from the high water mark, has been declared a Tribal Reserve.
